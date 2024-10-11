Left Menu

Tesla's Grand Vision: Unveiling the Future of Autonomous Driving

Elon Musk showcased Tesla's ambitious plans for autonomous driving, unveiling the Cybercab prototype and projecting fully autonomous Model 3 and Model Y by next year. However, the presentation lacked detail, leading some investors to voice concerns. Tesla shares dropped nearly 8% post-event, reflecting mixed reactions to Musk's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:27 IST
At Tesla's glitzy event in Hollywood, Elon Musk unveiled a bold vision for the company's future in autonomous driving. The highlight was the introduction of the Cybercab, a sleek prototype designed to operate without a driver. Musk announced plans for fully autonomous Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to be operational in California and Texas by next year.

Despite the headline-grabbing showcase, some investors and analysts expressed disappointment, calling for more concrete details on Tesla's transformation into an autonomous driving giant. The company's shares took a hit, dropping nearly 8% following the event. Concerns were raised about the feasibility of Musk's predictions amid heavy competition and technological hurdles.

While the plans for a fleet of self-driving taxis are ambitious, there are significant challenges ahead. Critical issues include AI safety concerns and regulatory hurdles that could impact the rollout. As Tesla moves forward, the balance between investor expectations and visionary goals remains a delicate one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

