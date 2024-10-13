Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich has made history in the world of athletics by breaking the women's marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon. Her remarkable time of two hours, nine minutes, and 57 seconds was achieved on Sunday, slicing almost two minutes off the existing record.

Chepngetich displayed sheer dominance early in the race, pulling ahead of her competitors by the halfway point. This determined performance secured her third consecutive title in Chicago.

The previous record of 2:11:53, set by Ethiopian Tigst Assefa last year in Berlin, was overshadowed by Chepngetich's incredible feat, marking a new milestone for women's marathon running.

(With inputs from agencies.)