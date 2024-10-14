Left Menu

Jio's 5G Domination: Record Profits and Expanding Horizons

Jio Platforms reported a significant 23.4% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 6,539 crore, driven by a tariff hike and improved subscriber mix. The telecom giant's revenue rose to Rs 31,709 crore, with engagement levels remaining robust. Jio rapidly expands its 5G network, amassing 148 million subscribers.

Updated: 14-10-2024 21:11 IST
Jio's 5G Domination: Record Profits and Expanding Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Jio Platforms has announced a notable financial performance, achieving a 23.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,539 crore. This growth is attributed to a tariff hike and a better subscriber mix, which propelled average revenue per user to Rs 195.1 per month.

The telecom and digital arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, saw its operational revenue for the September quarter climb by 18% to Rs 31,709 crore, with gross revenue pegged at Rs 37,119 crore—a 17.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Reliance Jio Infocomm led with a 23.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 6,231 crore, and operational revenue ascended by 14.5% to Rs 28,338 crore.

Despite some SIM consolidation, the telecom behemoth has expanded its 5G reach to 148 million subscribers, marking it as the largest 5G operator outside China. With per capita data consumption increasing to 31GB/month, Jio is set to achieve its mission of connecting 100 million homes across India swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

