Chattarpur Pahadi Flat Dispute: Crime Scene and Legal Battle Unfold

A court hearing on Thursday is likely to determine the fate of a Chattarpur Pahadi flat linked to a high-profile murder case. The flat is reportedly where Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar in May 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has scheduled the matter for filing a reply regarding the plea to release the flat. Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey stated the Delhi Police has already filed its response, in contrast with the pending reply from Poonawala's counsel.

The flat's owner filed a plea on February 25, citing loss of rental income since the police secured the premises over a year ago. Meanwhile, the prosecution emphasizes the need for the property to remain secured for potential evidence procurement.

