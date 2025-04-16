Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Young Lives in Muzaffarpur

A devastating fire, caused by exploding gas cylinders, claimed the lives of four children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The tragic incident occurred in Rampurmani village, prompting immediate response from fire services and district officials, who announced financial aid and support for affected families.

A devastating fire, sparked by multiple cooking gas cylinder explosions, tragically claimed the lives of four young children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Rampurmani village, under the jurisdiction of Bariyarpur police station.

Local authorities identified the victims as Vipul Kumar, aged 5; Beauty Kumari, 8; Hansika Kumari, 3; and Shrishti Kumari, 4. District Magistrate Subrata Sen reported that preliminary investigations suggest the fire resulted from the cylinder blasts.

Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze. In the aftermath, officials confirmed that an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to each bereaved family. Additionally, the district administration has pledged to supply rations and financial assistance to those whose homes were damaged.

