Samsung India Workers End Strike
After a five-week standoff, workers at Samsung India's plant near Chennai have called off their strike. The decision comes following negotiations and discussions on their demands. The move is significant for local industrial relations, impacting operations at one of India's major electronic manufacturing hubs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:59 IST
After a prolonged five-week strike, workers at the Samsung India plant near Chennai have decided to end their industrial action, according to a CNBC-TV18 report posted on X.
The strike, which had drawn attention to several worker demands, was called off after successful negotiations with the management.
This resolution marks a significant development in the region's industrial relations, ensuring the resumption of normal operations at one of the critical electronic manufacturing facilities in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung
- India
- strike
- workers
- Chennai
- plant
- industrial
- negotiations
- manufacturing
- resume
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rafael Grossi Visits Belarus for Nuclear Power Plant Discussions
Massive Blaze Engulfs Cotton Factory in Ajmer's Rico Industrial Area
Pune Airport Hosts Tree Plantation Drive to Celebrate ICAO's 80th Anniversary
Britain Marks Historic Milestone: Closure of Its Last Coal Plant
Jamaican Prime Minister Plants Plumeria Alba at Rajghat During Historic India Visit