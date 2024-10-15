Left Menu

Samsung India Workers End Strike

After a five-week standoff, workers at Samsung India's plant near Chennai have called off their strike. The decision comes following negotiations and discussions on their demands. The move is significant for local industrial relations, impacting operations at one of India's major electronic manufacturing hubs.

After a prolonged five-week strike, workers at the Samsung India plant near Chennai have decided to end their industrial action, according to a CNBC-TV18 report posted on X.

The strike, which had drawn attention to several worker demands, was called off after successful negotiations with the management.

This resolution marks a significant development in the region's industrial relations, ensuring the resumption of normal operations at one of the critical electronic manufacturing facilities in India.

