Samsung India Workers End Strike

After a prolonged five-week strike, workers at the Samsung India plant near Chennai have decided to end their industrial action, according to a CNBC-TV18 report posted on X.

The strike, which had drawn attention to several worker demands, was called off after successful negotiations with the management.

This resolution marks a significant development in the region's industrial relations, ensuring the resumption of normal operations at one of the critical electronic manufacturing facilities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)