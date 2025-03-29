Left Menu

India's Solar Surge: Inauguration of Chikhli's 5.4 GW Solar Cell Plant

India marks another milestone in clean energy with the inauguration of a 5.4 GW solar cell facility in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art plant positions India as a formidable force in renewable energy, aligning with national goals and enhancing global energy competitiveness.

Updated: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST
5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility inaugurated in Gujarat's Chikhli (Images: X/@JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant stride towards renewable energy adoption, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a massive 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Chikhli on Saturday. This development underscores India's growing capabilities as a global epicenter for clean energy and next-generation technologies.

Waaree Energies, the company behind this cutting-edge facility, aims to bolster India's leadership position in clean energy production on an international scale. The plant features a state-of-the-art AI-equipped control room designed to optimize efficiency and streamline operations, further propelling India's commitment to renewable energy advancements.

Reflecting on India's remarkable progress, Union Minister Joshi remarked how the nation has evolved from obscurity a decade ago to the 3rd largest renewable energy producer globally, largely due to PM Modi's leadership. At COP26, India reaffirmed its dedication to climate goals, including the ambitious 'Panchamrit' pledge, aiming for 500 GW non-fossil electricity capacity and net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

