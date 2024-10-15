J&J's Oncology Triumphs Amid Forecast Upgrades

Johnson & Johnson has adjusted its projections for 2024 profit and sales upwards after robust sales of cancer-fighting drugs exceeded Wall Street predictions. The success of Darzalex, a treatment for multiple myeloma, has propelled the company forward, with sales climbing nearly 19% worldwide compared to the previous year.

Hurricane Helene posed challenges by disrupting business towards the quarter's end, particularly affecting IV fluid supplies in storm-impacted regions. Despite these obstacles, J&J remains confident in maintaining its pharmaceutical sales above $57 billion by 2025, despite looming competition from biosimilars for key drugs like Stelara.

Financially, J&J beat analyst expectations with $22.5 billion in quarterly sales and $2.42 in adjusted earnings per share. While the medical devices unit fell short of expectations, the company continues to push for growth in its oncology and pharmaceutical sectors.

