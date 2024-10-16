Left Menu

Diverse Space Ventures Propel Global Scientific Discoveries

Recent developments in space and science include the discovery of a 237-million-year-old reptile fossil in Brazil, Italy's Vega-C rocket's scheduled return, China's lunar sample display, India's strategic space market plans, SpaceX's Starship advancements, and NASA's Europa exploration mission. These news briefs highlight international efforts in advancing space exploration and science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:29 IST
Diverse Space Ventures Propel Global Scientific Discoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant breakthrough in paleontology, scientists in Brazil unearthed a fossil of Gondwanax paraisensis, an ancient reptile dating back 237 million years, revealing insights into the era before dinosaurs. The newfound species, the size of a small dog, signifies crucial understanding of prehistoric life.

Meanwhile, Italy's Vega-C rocket is set for a triumphant return to space on December 3, following a thorough redesign and rigorous testing after a mission failure in 2022. Avio's CEO announced these preparations as part of Italy's commitment to advancing its space exploration capabilities.

China presented a rare lunar sample from the moon's far side at the International Astronautical Congress, underscoring its growing prowess and the shifting dynamics in space exploration, with Russia notably absent amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024