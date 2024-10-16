Left Menu

Explosive Deception: How Pagers Fueled a Dangerous Operation

The Israeli operation using weaponized pagers aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon involved disguising explosives within pager batteries. False online stores and fake product backstories deceived Hezbollah into accepting the devices. The attack resulted in casualties, prompting internal investigations by Hezbollah and further tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:10 IST
Explosive Deception: How Pagers Fueled a Dangerous Operation

A clandestine Israeli operation has been unearthed, revealing the use of weaponized pagers to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon. These sophisticated devices ingeniously concealed explosives within their batteries.

In a bid to deceive Hezbollah, online stores and fabricated product stories were strategically engineered, prompting Hezbollah to unwittingly accept the devices. When the pagers exploded, the shrouded plot resulted in devastating consequences, exacerbating tensions in the region.

This complex operation highlights ongoing risks in intelligence warfare, with the aftermath leaving a trail of casualties and sparking further internal investigation by Hezbollah. The incident underlines deepening fissures in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024