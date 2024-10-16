Explosive Deception: How Pagers Fueled a Dangerous Operation
The Israeli operation using weaponized pagers aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon involved disguising explosives within pager batteries. False online stores and fake product backstories deceived Hezbollah into accepting the devices. The attack resulted in casualties, prompting internal investigations by Hezbollah and further tensions in the Middle East.
A clandestine Israeli operation has been unearthed, revealing the use of weaponized pagers to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon. These sophisticated devices ingeniously concealed explosives within their batteries.
In a bid to deceive Hezbollah, online stores and fabricated product stories were strategically engineered, prompting Hezbollah to unwittingly accept the devices. When the pagers exploded, the shrouded plot resulted in devastating consequences, exacerbating tensions in the region.
This complex operation highlights ongoing risks in intelligence warfare, with the aftermath leaving a trail of casualties and sparking further internal investigation by Hezbollah. The incident underlines deepening fissures in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- pagers
- explosives
- Middle East
- deception
- intelligence
- operation
- Mossad
- conflict
ALSO READ
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Iran Rebukes Israel's Labeling of Hezbollah as Terrorist Group, Calls for Middle East Peace
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-In address to Iran, Netanyahu says nowhere in Middle East out of Israel's reach
Italy's Role in G7 to Foster Middle East Peace
Lufthansa Extends Flight Suspensions Amid Middle East Conflict