A clandestine Israeli operation has been unearthed, revealing the use of weaponized pagers to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon. These sophisticated devices ingeniously concealed explosives within their batteries.

In a bid to deceive Hezbollah, online stores and fabricated product stories were strategically engineered, prompting Hezbollah to unwittingly accept the devices. When the pagers exploded, the shrouded plot resulted in devastating consequences, exacerbating tensions in the region.

This complex operation highlights ongoing risks in intelligence warfare, with the aftermath leaving a trail of casualties and sparking further internal investigation by Hezbollah. The incident underlines deepening fissures in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)