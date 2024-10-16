Airbus Faces Major Restructuring: 2,500 Jobs on the Line
Airbus plans to cut 2,500 jobs in its Defence & Space division as part of a restructuring effort to counteract significant losses in satellite projects. The cuts, amounting to 7% of the unit's workforce, are expected by 2026. Financial challenges include OneSat charges and defence project delays.
Airbus is slated to reduce its Defence & Space division's workforce by up to 2,500 positions, as reported by insiders. This decision follows significant financial setbacks on satellite projects.
The restructuring, representing 7% of the division's workforce, will be implemented by 2026. Airbus's challenges also span several space and defence projects, leading to a critical financial situation, according to company insiders.
The job cuts, reported first by AFP, arise from efforts to increase efficiency under the ATOM project. Airbus is preparing a turnaround strategy for its Space Systems sector amid ongoing talks about satellite business consolidation with companies like Italy's Leonardo and France's Thales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airbus
- Defence
- Space
- job cuts
- OneSat
- turnaround
- Europe
- satellites
- efficiency
- missile
ALSO READ
European Inflation Trends Set to Influence ECB Rate Decisions
RRBs of North-East Show Financial Turnaround: Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Increased Credit for Agriculture
Julian Assange to Break Silence at Council of Europe Hearing
European Shares Steady Ahead of Key Inflation Data
European Stocks Hold Steady Amid Inflation Data Anticipation