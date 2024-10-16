Left Menu

Airbus Faces Major Restructuring: 2,500 Jobs on the Line

Airbus plans to cut 2,500 jobs in its Defence & Space division as part of a restructuring effort to counteract significant losses in satellite projects. The cuts, amounting to 7% of the unit's workforce, are expected by 2026. Financial challenges include OneSat charges and defence project delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:15 IST
Airbus Faces Major Restructuring: 2,500 Jobs on the Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus is slated to reduce its Defence & Space division's workforce by up to 2,500 positions, as reported by insiders. This decision follows significant financial setbacks on satellite projects.

The restructuring, representing 7% of the division's workforce, will be implemented by 2026. Airbus's challenges also span several space and defence projects, leading to a critical financial situation, according to company insiders.

The job cuts, reported first by AFP, arise from efforts to increase efficiency under the ATOM project. Airbus is preparing a turnaround strategy for its Space Systems sector amid ongoing talks about satellite business consolidation with companies like Italy's Leonardo and France's Thales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024