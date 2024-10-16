Ericsson Expands R&D Footprint in India Focused on AI and 6G
Ericsson is expanding its research and development in India, focusing on AI and 6G. With R&D centers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, the company is investing in network APIs and advanced AI technologies. India is a crucial market, highlighted by the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant, is ramping up its research and development presence in India, a strategy underscored by the nation's strategic importance to the company. Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, revealed these plans during the India Mobile Congress 2024.
The firm aims to boost innovation around AI, Gen AI, and Network APIs at its existing R&D centers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. Ericsson's commitment is driven by India's dynamic developer ecosystem and the burgeoning startup scene, which offers substantial growth potential.
Ericsson's R&D teams are set to delve into programmable networks and APIs to facilitate advanced use cases including fraud detection and network security. This expansion aligns with India's leadership in 5G adoption, further evidenced by Ericsson's recent collaborations with telecom giants Bharti Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea to enhance 4G and 5G services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airtel Leads the Fight Against Cyber Fraud with AI and Network Intelligence
PlayStation Network Outage Frustrates Gamers Globally
Urban Radar Networks to Revolutionize Weather Forecasting in Major Indian Cities
Guatemalan Police Arrested for Involvement in Major Human Trafficking Network
Yuval Noah Harari's 'Nexus': Unraveling the History and Future of Information Networks