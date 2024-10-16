Ericsson Expands R&D Footprint in India Focused on AI and 6G

Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant, is ramping up its research and development presence in India, a strategy underscored by the nation's strategic importance to the company. Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, revealed these plans during the India Mobile Congress 2024.

The firm aims to boost innovation around AI, Gen AI, and Network APIs at its existing R&D centers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. Ericsson's commitment is driven by India's dynamic developer ecosystem and the burgeoning startup scene, which offers substantial growth potential.

Ericsson's R&D teams are set to delve into programmable networks and APIs to facilitate advanced use cases including fraud detection and network security. This expansion aligns with India's leadership in 5G adoption, further evidenced by Ericsson's recent collaborations with telecom giants Bharti Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea to enhance 4G and 5G services.

