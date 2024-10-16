Left Menu

Ericsson Expands R&D Footprint in India Focused on AI and 6G

Ericsson is expanding its research and development in India, focusing on AI and 6G. With R&D centers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, the company is investing in network APIs and advanced AI technologies. India is a crucial market, highlighted by the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:40 IST
Ericsson Expands R&D Footprint in India Focused on AI and 6G
  • Country:
  • India

Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant, is ramping up its research and development presence in India, a strategy underscored by the nation's strategic importance to the company. Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, revealed these plans during the India Mobile Congress 2024.

The firm aims to boost innovation around AI, Gen AI, and Network APIs at its existing R&D centers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. Ericsson's commitment is driven by India's dynamic developer ecosystem and the burgeoning startup scene, which offers substantial growth potential.

Ericsson's R&D teams are set to delve into programmable networks and APIs to facilitate advanced use cases including fraud detection and network security. This expansion aligns with India's leadership in 5G adoption, further evidenced by Ericsson's recent collaborations with telecom giants Bharti Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea to enhance 4G and 5G services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024