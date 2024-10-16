Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace Drones Fly High in Chennai Relief Operations

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace collaborates with Greater Chennai Corporation to deliver essential supplies in rain-affected areas. The drones provide vital items like medicine and food, conduct aerial surveys, and assist in relief operations. Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash expressed pride in contributing to disaster response efforts.

Updated: 16-10-2024 16:57 IST
Garuda Aerospace, a pioneering drone start-up, has joined forces with the Greater Chennai Corporation to aid those impacted by the recent rains in Chennai and its suburbs. Their advanced drones are tasked with delivering crucial supplies, including medicine, food, and water, to areas cut off by the heavy downpour.

The drones are not only facilitating the transport of essential items but also executing aerial surveys. These surveys are crucial for evaluating the damage, identifying at-risk zones, and enhancing coordination efforts for relief operations.

Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, expressed his honor at being able to deploy their technology to aid relief efforts in Chennai. With the rains taking a break on Wednesday, state government officials continue their relentless work in alleviating the impact in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

