Airbus to Trim Workforce Amid Complex Space Challenges

Airbus announced on Wednesday its decision to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division, citing the "complex business environment" that has particularly affected its satellite operations. The job cuts encompass 7% of the division's workforce and are targeted for completion by mid-2026.

Struggling with 1.5 billion euros in charges over recent quarters, Airbus's challenges are largely rooted in its ambitious space projects, including the OneSat initiative. CEO of the division, Mike Schoellhorn, emphasized the need for Airbus to adapt to an increasingly difficult space market by becoming leaner and more competitive.

The job reductions follow an efficiency review dubbed ATOM, and will impact the Germany-based Defence unit's headquarters. Meanwhile, CEO Guillaume Faury highlights the pressure from competition and the importance of scaling in the defence and satellite sectors.

