Left Menu

Airbus to Trim Workforce Amid Complex Space Challenges

Airbus plans to cut 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division due to a challenging business environment, especially in satellite operations. This represents 7% of its workforce and aims to increase competitiveness amidst high costs and delays. Talks with unions and European governments are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:24 IST
Airbus to Trim Workforce Amid Complex Space Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus announced on Wednesday its decision to cut up to 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division, citing the "complex business environment" that has particularly affected its satellite operations. The job cuts encompass 7% of the division's workforce and are targeted for completion by mid-2026.

Struggling with 1.5 billion euros in charges over recent quarters, Airbus's challenges are largely rooted in its ambitious space projects, including the OneSat initiative. CEO of the division, Mike Schoellhorn, emphasized the need for Airbus to adapt to an increasingly difficult space market by becoming leaner and more competitive.

The job reductions follow an efficiency review dubbed ATOM, and will impact the Germany-based Defence unit's headquarters. Meanwhile, CEO Guillaume Faury highlights the pressure from competition and the importance of scaling in the defence and satellite sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024