LionTree Expands Tech Advisory with Key Morgan Stanley Hire

LionTree, a leading boutique investment bank in the media and technology sectors, has hired Ankur Luther from Morgan Stanley to enhance its technology deal advisory. The addition aims to increase LionTree's market share as they compete with other top boutique banks in high-profile technology deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:39 IST
LionTree, an influential boutique investment bank, announced a strategic hire to bolster its technology deals division. Ankur Luther, formerly of Morgan Stanley, joins the New York firm in a move aimed at expanding their market presence, especially in technology sectors.

Spearheading this effort, Luther brings his notable experience in closing significant deals, such as Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn and Red Hat's sale to IBM. LionTree's intent is clear: to grow its advisory services in the evolving tech industry landscape and outpace competitors like Moelis and Lazard.

The firm has a storied history in advising high-value deals, including those involving Charter Communications and Amazon.com's acquisition of MGM. As they recruit top talent, LionTree is poised to solidify its standing as a leader in media and tech investment banking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

