Dynamic Partnership Revolutionizes ISP Industry with Intuitive Super-Stack

Aprecomm, a leading provider of intuitive network solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Synnefo, a prominent supplier of OSS, BSS, IMS, and SMS technologies. This collaboration promises to bring a groundbreaking customer experience 'super-stack' to ISPs and MSOs around the globe, offering an efficient and integrated approach to CPE management, subscriber billing, and network performance optimization.

This partnership addresses the growing competitive pressures on service providers by prioritizing customer experience over speed. As Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm, noted, the 'super-stack' solution seeks to reduce service disruptions like WiFi interference, providing seamless experiences for video and gaming applications. Synnefo will leverage Aprecomm's advanced quality of experience software alongside its robust OSS and BSS platforms to offer ISPs and Broadband Service Providers a cost-effective and unified approach.

The companies aim to extend their reach into burgeoning markets in India, Africa, and the Middle East where mid-sized service providers seek efficient solutions. With over 350 service providers already utilizing Synnefo's offerings, this combined technology is aimed at improving subscriber satisfaction and reducing operational costs, as demonstrated by significant reductions in truck rolls and call resolution times.

