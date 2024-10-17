Left Menu

Dynamic Partnership Revolutionizes ISP Industry with Intuitive Super-Stack

Aprecomm and Synnefo have joined forces to offer a comprehensive service solution for ISPs and MSOs, combining advanced network management and customer experience technologies. Their collaboration aims to improve user satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and simplify processes through an integrated platform featuring real-time analytics and proactive support tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:38 IST
Dynamic Partnership Revolutionizes ISP Industry with Intuitive Super-Stack

Aprecomm, a leading provider of intuitive network solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Synnefo, a prominent supplier of OSS, BSS, IMS, and SMS technologies. This collaboration promises to bring a groundbreaking customer experience 'super-stack' to ISPs and MSOs around the globe, offering an efficient and integrated approach to CPE management, subscriber billing, and network performance optimization.

This partnership addresses the growing competitive pressures on service providers by prioritizing customer experience over speed. As Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm, noted, the 'super-stack' solution seeks to reduce service disruptions like WiFi interference, providing seamless experiences for video and gaming applications. Synnefo will leverage Aprecomm's advanced quality of experience software alongside its robust OSS and BSS platforms to offer ISPs and Broadband Service Providers a cost-effective and unified approach.

The companies aim to extend their reach into burgeoning markets in India, Africa, and the Middle East where mid-sized service providers seek efficient solutions. With over 350 service providers already utilizing Synnefo's offerings, this combined technology is aimed at improving subscriber satisfaction and reducing operational costs, as demonstrated by significant reductions in truck rolls and call resolution times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024