Left Menu

TSMC Soars with Record Profit Fueled by AI Chip Demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) reported an impressive 54% increase in quarterly profits driven by surging AI chip demand. The company, facing minimal competition, plans to double its capital spending to meet the growing demand and maintain its industry's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:26 IST
TSMC Soars with Record Profit Fueled by AI Chip Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TSMC, the global leader in contract chip manufacturing, announced a remarkable 54% surge in quarterly profit, exceeding expectations due to booming demand for AI chips. This growth trend was highlighted at their earnings call on Thursday.

The company forecasts its capital expenditure to more than double this quarter, reaching approximately $11.5 billion, to accommodate the thriving demand. TSMC projects a 30% growth in 2024 U.S. dollar revenue, a rise from previous forecasts.

Despite competition from Intel and Samsung, TSMC's strong performance indicates robust and sustained demand in the AI sector. With overseas expansion plans, including three new facilities in Arizona, the company solidifies its position in catering to global requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024