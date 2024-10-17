Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring in India: Tech Revolution in Jewelry

Samsung has unveiled the highly awaited Galaxy Ring in India, setting a new benchmark in wearable technology. The launch follows earlier reservations, as confirmed by tech publication GSM Arena. This move comes months after its international reveal, marking a strategic expansion into India's burgeoning tech market.

The Galaxy Ring is priced at Rs 38,999, catering to a premium audience with three sophisticated finishes: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. In a bid to make the gadget more accessible, Samsung is offering a No Cost EMI plan, making it easier for consumers to purchase.

As an added incentive, customers ordering the Galaxy Ring before October 18 will receive a complimentary 25W travel adapter, according to GSM Arena. Additionally, a sizing kit, containing nine different sizes, will be provided to ensure a perfect fit. Initially available on Samsung's online store, the ring will soon be listed on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

(With inputs from agencies.)