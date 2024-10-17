TRAI Hosts Symposium on Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting

Left Menu

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, inaugurated a symposium on "Emerging Trends and Technologies in the Broadcasting Sector" at the India Mobile Congress 2024. Organized by TRAI, the event highlights recent technological advancements transforming India's broadcasting landscape and explores future innovations.

In his address, Dr Murugan emphasized the impact of technology in shaping a content-driven economy, with India emerging as a global content hub. He underscored the government's commitment to improving access to broadcasting services, particularly for marginalized communities, to foster inclusion across social, economic, and political spheres.

The event also highlighted the government's upcoming WAVESummit (February 5-9, 2025), aimed at content creators, offering 27 challenges to showcase talent on national and international platforms. Dr. Murugan also emphasized the need to focus on the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics) sector, promoting streamlined business processes through a single-window system. Additionally, the Union Cabinet's recent approval to auction FM radio channels in 234 new cities aims to boost local content creation and employment opportunities.

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, discussed the transformative potential of digital radio, Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting, and the integration of 5G technologies. He highlighted D2M trials conducted by Prasar Bharati, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs, as part of the ongoing exploration into affordable, high-quality broadcasting tools.

TRAI Chairman, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, projected the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector to reach ₹3.08 trillion by 2026, driven by immersive technologies and new media platforms. He emphasized that D2M broadcasting and digital radio offer alternative solutions for regions lacking consistent internet or television connectivity, aligning with TRAI’s mission to create a National Broadcasting Policy.

The symposium features key discussions on immersive technologies, D2M, and 5G broadcasting in sessions attended by over 100 national and international participants from the broadcasting, communication, and tech sectors.  

