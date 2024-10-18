Left Menu

China's Industrial Output Surges Beyond Predictions

China's industrial output grew 5.4% in September, surpassing August's 4.5% and beating Reuters' expectations. Retail sales increased by 3.2%, while fixed asset investment rose 3.4% in the first nine months of the year, exceeding forecasts, signalling positive economic momentum as year-end approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:32 IST
China's Industrial Output Surges Beyond Predictions
  • Country:
  • China

China's industrial output recorded a significant increase in September, growing by 5.4% compared to the same period last year. This growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, exceeded August's 4.5% rise and surpassed expectations from a Reuters poll.

In addition to industrial output, retail sales showed a notable acceleration. September saw a rise of 3.2% in retail sales, improving upon the 2.1% growth observed in August and outperforming analysts' forecasts of a 2.5% increase.

Moreover, fixed asset investment expanded by 3.4% over the first nine months of the year compared to the previous year, slightly above the anticipated rise of 3.3%, further suggesting an encouraging upward trend in economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024