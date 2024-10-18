China's Industrial Output Surges Beyond Predictions
China's industrial output grew 5.4% in September, surpassing August's 4.5% and beating Reuters' expectations. Retail sales increased by 3.2%, while fixed asset investment rose 3.4% in the first nine months of the year, exceeding forecasts, signalling positive economic momentum as year-end approaches.
China's industrial output recorded a significant increase in September, growing by 5.4% compared to the same period last year. This growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, exceeded August's 4.5% rise and surpassed expectations from a Reuters poll.
In addition to industrial output, retail sales showed a notable acceleration. September saw a rise of 3.2% in retail sales, improving upon the 2.1% growth observed in August and outperforming analysts' forecasts of a 2.5% increase.
Moreover, fixed asset investment expanded by 3.4% over the first nine months of the year compared to the previous year, slightly above the anticipated rise of 3.3%, further suggesting an encouraging upward trend in economic activity.
