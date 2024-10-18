Financial Shifts: Highlighting Key Changes in Consultancy, Pharmaceuticals, and Infrastructure

Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, has reduced its global workforce for the first time in 14 years. The firm cites a slowdown in demand for consultancy services as the reason behind the move, resulting in its weakest revenue growth since 2010.

Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical company, has secured a strategic foothold in the competitive radiopharmaceuticals sector by purchasing a $300 million stake in OranoMed. This subsidiary of the French nuclear fuel company Orano aims to develop a novel cancer treatment, reinforcing Sanofi's investment in cutting-edge medical technologies.

The European Commission is evaluating the inclusion of revenues from Elon Musk's business ventures to determine a potential fine for the social media platform X. Meanwhile, the UK government has initiated consultations to regulate 'buy now, pay later' lenders. Moreover, a new railway line between Birmingham and Manchester is being considered following the axing of HS2's northern leg.

