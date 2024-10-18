Powering the Future: Assam Petrochemicals and FC TecNrgy Join Forces for High-Grade Methanol
Assam Petrochemicals Limited and FC TecNrgy have partnered to produce high-grade methanol for India's fuel cell market. The collaboration aims to achieve 99.95% purity methanol, reducing fossil fuel consumption. The project targets 50-75 lakh litres of production over five years, with potential export plans.
Assam Petrochemicals Limited, in collaboration with FC TecNrgy, is set to produce high-grade methanol catering specifically to India's fuel cell market needs. The partnership was formalized through a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), aiming to refine methanol to achieve an impressive 99.95% purity.
The MoU was signed by Col Karandeep Singh (Retd), MD & CEO of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, and Rajnesh Gogoi, Managing Director of Assam Petrochemicals, during the International Methanol Seminar organized by Niti Aayog. Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, Suman Bery, presided over the ceremony, marking a significant step toward India's ambitions for carbon reduction.
This strategic alliance also sets out to target methanol production levels of up to 75 lakh litres within the next five years. The duo is poised to tap into both domestic and international markets, supported by India's commitments under COP26 to lower carbon emissions and its net-zero emission goals by 2070.
