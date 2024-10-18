Left Menu

Powering the Future: Assam Petrochemicals and FC TecNrgy Join Forces for High-Grade Methanol

Assam Petrochemicals Limited and FC TecNrgy have partnered to produce high-grade methanol for India's fuel cell market. The collaboration aims to achieve 99.95% purity methanol, reducing fossil fuel consumption. The project targets 50-75 lakh litres of production over five years, with potential export plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:20 IST
Powering the Future: Assam Petrochemicals and FC TecNrgy Join Forces for High-Grade Methanol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Petrochemicals Limited, in collaboration with FC TecNrgy, is set to produce high-grade methanol catering specifically to India's fuel cell market needs. The partnership was formalized through a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), aiming to refine methanol to achieve an impressive 99.95% purity.

The MoU was signed by Col Karandeep Singh (Retd), MD & CEO of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, and Rajnesh Gogoi, Managing Director of Assam Petrochemicals, during the International Methanol Seminar organized by Niti Aayog. Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, Suman Bery, presided over the ceremony, marking a significant step toward India's ambitions for carbon reduction.

This strategic alliance also sets out to target methanol production levels of up to 75 lakh litres within the next five years. The duo is poised to tap into both domestic and international markets, supported by India's commitments under COP26 to lower carbon emissions and its net-zero emission goals by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024