North Korea's Covert Alliance: Troops and Missiles Heading to Russia
North Korea has reportedly dispatched 1,500 special forces troops to Russia for training and potential deployment in Ukraine. Utilizing facial recognition technology, South Korea identified North Korean military personnel supporting Russian forces. This development underscores heightened military collaboration between North Korea and Russia amid escalating tensions.
North Korea is reportedly bolstering Russia’s military efforts by sending 1,500 special forces troops to the far east of Russia for training, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The troops are expected to aid in combat operations in Ukraine.
South Korea's NIS revealed that it has utilized facial recognition AI technology to identify North Korean military personnel in Ukraine's Donetsk region supporting Russian forces. Over the past year, North Korea has been sending military supplies, including artillery and missiles, to Russia, a move recently confirmed by the agency.
In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a security meeting over the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, considering this a significant threat. South Korea and its allies continue to monitor these developments closely, prepared to respond to North Korean actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deepfake Horror: South Korea's Battle Against Digital Trauma
Leadership Shake-Up: South Sudan's Intelligence Overhaul
U.S. and South Korea Agree on New Defense Cost Plan
U.S. and South Korea Seal New Defence Cost Sharing Plan
Tensions Surge: Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence amid Regional Strife