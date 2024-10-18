North Korea's Covert Alliance: Troops and Missiles Heading to Russia

North Korea is reportedly bolstering Russia’s military efforts by sending 1,500 special forces troops to the far east of Russia for training, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The troops are expected to aid in combat operations in Ukraine.

South Korea's NIS revealed that it has utilized facial recognition AI technology to identify North Korean military personnel in Ukraine's Donetsk region supporting Russian forces. Over the past year, North Korea has been sending military supplies, including artillery and missiles, to Russia, a move recently confirmed by the agency.

In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a security meeting over the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, considering this a significant threat. South Korea and its allies continue to monitor these developments closely, prepared to respond to North Korean actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)