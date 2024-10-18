HGS Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Hub in Manila
Hinduja Global Solutions has launched the 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila, aiming to enhance the digital experience for clients. This facility offers an immersive space to collaborate on digital solutions using advanced technologies, designed to redefine customer experiences and innovate future technology-led solutions.
Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurated the 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila on Friday, marking a significant step in enhancing digital client experiences.
The hub is designed as a collaborative space where clients, partners, and employees can explore and develop digital solutions through advanced technologies.
According to the company, the 'HGS AI Hub' provides a comprehensive setting with tools like automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence, all under one roof. This enables real-time technological interaction and innovation, reshaping customer experience designs.
