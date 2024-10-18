HGS Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Hub in Manila

Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurated the 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila on Friday, marking a significant step in enhancing digital client experiences.

The hub is designed as a collaborative space where clients, partners, and employees can explore and develop digital solutions through advanced technologies.

According to the company, the 'HGS AI Hub' provides a comprehensive setting with tools like automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence, all under one roof. This enables real-time technological interaction and innovation, reshaping customer experience designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)