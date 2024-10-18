Left Menu

HGS Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Hub in Manila

Hinduja Global Solutions has launched the 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila, aiming to enhance the digital experience for clients. This facility offers an immersive space to collaborate on digital solutions using advanced technologies, designed to redefine customer experiences and innovate future technology-led solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:50 IST
HGS Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Hub in Manila
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja Global Solutions inaugurated the 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila on Friday, marking a significant step in enhancing digital client experiences.

The hub is designed as a collaborative space where clients, partners, and employees can explore and develop digital solutions through advanced technologies.

According to the company, the 'HGS AI Hub' provides a comprehensive setting with tools like automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence, all under one roof. This enables real-time technological interaction and innovation, reshaping customer experience designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024