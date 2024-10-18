Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq in Market Surge

The stock market began trading on a positive note Friday, as technology shares propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to higher openings.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor dip, decreasing by 51.9 points, or 0.12%, reaching 43,187.12 at the start of the session.

Conversely, the S&P 500 increased by 18.0 points, equivalent to 0.31%, to begin at 5,859.43, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 92.4 points, or 0.50%, opening at 18,466.005.

