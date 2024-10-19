Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Reports Robust Profit Surge with Strategic Gains

Tech Mahindra has announced a significant rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter, attributed to asset sales. With strengthened client ties and expanded expertise in AI and cloud technologies, the firm continues strategic growth, aided by Project Fortius.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IT services giant, Tech Mahindra, has reported a more than two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, tallying Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September period, buoyed by asset sales.

In a strategic move, the Mahindra Group firm boosted its revenue by 3.49%, reaching Rs 13,313.2 crore this quarter.

Amid a soft IT services market, the company has been investing in relationships, leadership, and new skillsets, while eyeing long-term transformation via Project Fortius, set to achieve a 15% operating margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

