Tech Mahindra Reports Robust Profit Surge with Strategic Gains
Tech Mahindra has announced a significant rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter, attributed to asset sales. With strengthened client ties and expanded expertise in AI and cloud technologies, the firm continues strategic growth, aided by Project Fortius.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
IT services giant, Tech Mahindra, has reported a more than two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, tallying Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September period, buoyed by asset sales.
In a strategic move, the Mahindra Group firm boosted its revenue by 3.49%, reaching Rs 13,313.2 crore this quarter.
Amid a soft IT services market, the company has been investing in relationships, leadership, and new skillsets, while eyeing long-term transformation via Project Fortius, set to achieve a 15% operating margin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement