The promise and peril of runaway technological advances

Setting the stage for the discussions, Robin Geiss, Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), highlighted the blistering pace of scientific developments across fields like advanced robotics, 3D printing, generative AI and outer space.

While it took nearly 50 years for the 1880s electric grid to reach 100 million homes, ChatGPT achieved the same milestone in just two months in 2022.

“This points to a drastic compression of the time available to policymakers to react and adapt to scientific and technological advances in today’s world,” Mr. Geiss said.

“At the same time, the increasing convergence of different technologies, combined with their inherent dual-use nature, can lead to far-reaching and unintended consequences,” he added, noting the complexities of breakthroughs in science, technology and the impact on society at large.

Future of global security

Mr. Geiss drew attention to quantum technology, which in as little as five to ten years could have multiple and significant impacts on global security.

Quantum computing, he explained, could disrupt information and communication security by rendering traditional encryption techniques obsolete. At the same time, it could revolutionize warfare by enabling sensors to detect objects underground or underwater.

“Quantum computing will unlock a new era for AI by enabling computation of models that cannot currently be run on even the most powerful computers,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Geiss predicted that the next decade would also see major advances in artificial general intelligence (AGI), which would be able to “understand, learn, and apply” knowledge across a wide range of contexts.

“This profound shift would have far-reaching consequences throughout society,” he added, calling for urgent action to anticipate both the threats and opportunities posed by these emerging technologies.