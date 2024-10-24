Tesla's Bold AI Pivot Sparks Investor Reactions

Tesla's stock witnessed a 12% surge pre-market on Thursday following a forecast of significant car sales growth by CEO Elon Musk. This assuaged investor fears of Musk being overly distracted by new projects, such as the robotaxi, instead of expanding the core electric vehicle business.

Musk's recent ventures in artificial intelligence and robotics raised eyebrows, with investors seeking concrete business strategies. Promising a 20%-30% sales growth in the coming year, Musk assured cost-efficient production would improve profit margins, reviving focus on core EV operations.

While investor sentiment improved post-earnings call, challenges persist. Regulatory approvals for robotaxi services remain uncertain, and influential investors like Ross Gerber express desire for Musk to concentrate on Tesla's fundamental business. Brokerages, nonetheless, have responded by adjusting their price targets upwards.

