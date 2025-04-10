Lexus India's Stellar Growth Fuels Luxury Car Market Ambitions

Luxury carmaker Lexus India has reported a significant 19% increase in its retail sales for the fiscal year FY25 compared to FY24. This rise reflects a 17% growth in the fourth quarter, underscoring the company's expanding influence in the luxury car market.

The NX model was a key driver of growth in the January to March quarter, showcasing its popularity among Indian luxury SUV consumers. Similarly, the LM model showed strong demand, further cementing its appeal in the luxury mobility space, the company stated.

March 2025 marked a milestone with Lexus India achieving its highest-ever monthly sales, a 61% jump from March 2024. Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi highlighted the firm's dedication to luxury and guest experiences, as the brand celebrates eight years in the Indian market. The company remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)