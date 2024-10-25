Meta and India's 'AI Revolution': Paving the Future of Technology

In a strategic move, Meta has joined forces with 'IndiaAI' at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to advance open-source AI innovation in India.

The collaboration will see the creation of the Center for Generative AI at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the 'AI for Skilling and Capacity Building' initiative with the All India Council for Technical Education.

This partnership is designed to develop indigenous AI applications, enhance skill development, and strengthen research capabilities, all contributing to India's ambition of tech sovereignty and leadership in global AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)