Meta and India's 'AI Revolution': Paving the Future of Technology

Meta has partnered with 'IndiaAI' and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to enhance AI innovation and skills in India. The collaboration involves establishing the Center for Generative AI and aims to bolster India's technological leadership and economic growth through skill development and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Meta has joined forces with 'IndiaAI' at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to advance open-source AI innovation in India.

The collaboration will see the creation of the Center for Generative AI at IIT Jodhpur and the launch of the 'AI for Skilling and Capacity Building' initiative with the All India Council for Technical Education.

This partnership is designed to develop indigenous AI applications, enhance skill development, and strengthen research capabilities, all contributing to India's ambition of tech sovereignty and leadership in global AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

