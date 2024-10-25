Boeing Contemplates Sale of Space Operations

Boeing is reportedly assessing the possibility of divesting its space sector assets, as highlighted by a recent Wall Street Journal report. The noted assets involve Boeing's participation in NASA-related activities and the Starliner spacecraft, which has faced several operational hurdles.

This potential sale could also encompass Boeing's support functions for the International Space Station, signaling a significant shift in its aerospace strategy. The news emerges amid ongoing challenges with the Starliner project, which has faced numerous setbacks.

Boeing has not provided an official response to the revelation as reported by Reuters, leaving the aerospace and business sectors speculating about the strategic direction and future endeavors of the company.

