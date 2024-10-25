Left Menu

Boeing Contemplates Sale of Space Operations

Boeing is considering selling its space business, including its involvement with NASA and the Starliner space vehicle. The potential sale reportedly includes operations connected to the International Space Station. The Wall Street Journal reported these details, and Boeing has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:06 IST
Boeing is reportedly assessing the possibility of divesting its space sector assets, as highlighted by a recent Wall Street Journal report. The noted assets involve Boeing's participation in NASA-related activities and the Starliner spacecraft, which has faced several operational hurdles.

This potential sale could also encompass Boeing's support functions for the International Space Station, signaling a significant shift in its aerospace strategy. The news emerges amid ongoing challenges with the Starliner project, which has faced numerous setbacks.

Boeing has not provided an official response to the revelation as reported by Reuters, leaving the aerospace and business sectors speculating about the strategic direction and future endeavors of the company.

