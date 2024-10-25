Boeing Considers Selling Troubled Space Division Amidst Labor Strikes
Boeing is reportedly exploring the sale of its space business, including the Starliner program, according to sources. Struggling with development delays and cost overruns, the aerospace giant faces challenges compounded by ongoing labor strikes affecting production of its commercial aircraft. Boeing's shares experienced a slight increase despite these issues.
Boeing is reportedly considering selling its space division, which includes the problematic Starliner project, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
The aerospace giant has faced significant setbacks with the Starliner spacecraft, including delays and a $1.8 billion overrun. Despite these challenges, two of its NASA astronauts remain stranded on the International Space Station, relying on a SpaceX craft for their scheduled return in February.
Alongside these hurdles, Boeing is dealing with a labor strike involving 33,000 workers, disrupting the production of its popular 737 MAX jets and other widebody aircraft. The company's shares saw a minor rise as these issues unfolded.
