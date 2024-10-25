Left Menu

Boeing's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Space Division Assets

Boeing is considering the sale of parts of its space division, including the Starliner program, while retaining its Space Launch System unit. Challenges with the Starliner, labor strikes, and CEO Kelly Ortberg's new strategic focus are reshaping the company’s approach as Boeing navigates industry pressures.

Updated: 25-10-2024 22:51 IST
Boeing's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Space Division Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling parts of its space division, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. This potential sale excludes the unit responsible for NASA's Space Launch System but includes the underperforming Starliner spacecraft program.

The Starliner has faced numerous setbacks, marked by development delays and cost overruns amounting to over $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, two NASA astronauts originally transported by Boeing remain on the International Space Station, scheduled to return via SpaceX.

In tandem, Boeing is confronting a labor strike involving 33,000 employees in its civil aviation sector, which has impacted production lines. New CEO Kelly Ortberg aims to streamline operations, signifying a significant reshaping of Boeing's strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

