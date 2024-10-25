Boeing's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Space Division Assets

Boeing is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling parts of its space division, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. This potential sale excludes the unit responsible for NASA's Space Launch System but includes the underperforming Starliner spacecraft program.

The Starliner has faced numerous setbacks, marked by development delays and cost overruns amounting to over $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, two NASA astronauts originally transported by Boeing remain on the International Space Station, scheduled to return via SpaceX.

In tandem, Boeing is confronting a labor strike involving 33,000 employees in its civil aviation sector, which has impacted production lines. New CEO Kelly Ortberg aims to streamline operations, signifying a significant reshaping of Boeing's strategic direction.

