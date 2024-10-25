Left Menu

Astro-Medical Mystery as Astronaut Lands After Record Mission

A NASA astronaut was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue following a record 235-day mission on the ISS. The Crew Dragon capsule successfully returned the astronaut and three others to Earth, experiencing minor parachute deployment issues, but NASA assures the astronaut is stable and under observation.

Updated: 25-10-2024 23:49 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronaut from NASA was taken to a hospital with an unspecified medical issue shortly after returning from a lengthy mission on the International Space Station, the agency reported on Friday. The astronaut's return marked a historic 235-day stay on the ISS, the longest for SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

Details surrounding the astronaut's condition are limited, as NASA prioritizes privacy. After landing off Florida, the astronaut and three others, including two US counterparts and a Russian cosmonaut, were initially evaluated at a medical center. The remaining astronaut remains under observation in stable condition in Florida.

During their journey back to Earth, minor parachute deployment issues with the Crew Dragon were noted, but NASA assured that these did not impact crew safety. SpaceX continues to be NASA's mainstay for ISS missions as Boeing's alternative remains under development delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

