India Gears Up for First Home-Assembled C-295 Aircraft

In a strategic boost to India's defense capabilities, the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara marks a significant milestone. Official sources revealed that the facility, a joint endeavor between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, is expected to roll out its first aircraft by September 2026.

The project, with a total of 40 aircraft to be made in India, follows the Rs 21,935-crore contract signed by the Ministry of Defence with Airbus in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this facility in October 2022. Six of the C-295 planes have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force's 11 Squadron based in Vadodara.

The forthcoming visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez alongside PM Modi will further signify the Indo-Spanish collaboration in defense manufacturing. The Vadodara plant is set to become India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft, with the remaining aircraft expected by August 2031.

