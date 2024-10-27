India Gears Up for First Home-Assembled C-295 Aircraft
The inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara is set to kick off with the first plane rolling out by September 2026. Indian and Spanish leaders will witness this milestone in India's private military aviation assembly, a collaboration between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic boost to India's defense capabilities, the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara marks a significant milestone. Official sources revealed that the facility, a joint endeavor between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, is expected to roll out its first aircraft by September 2026.
The project, with a total of 40 aircraft to be made in India, follows the Rs 21,935-crore contract signed by the Ministry of Defence with Airbus in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this facility in October 2022. Six of the C-295 planes have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force's 11 Squadron based in Vadodara.
The forthcoming visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez alongside PM Modi will further signify the Indo-Spanish collaboration in defense manufacturing. The Vadodara plant is set to become India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft, with the remaining aircraft expected by August 2031.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C-295
- manufacturing
- Vadodara
- Airbus
- Tata Advanced Systems
- India
- Spain
- defense
- aircraft
- Avro-748
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India
Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra celebrations in Nagpur.
India's Path to Self-Sufficiency in Defence: A Historic Milestone
Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Landscape