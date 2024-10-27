Left Menu

India Gears Up for First Home-Assembled C-295 Aircraft

The inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara is set to kick off with the first plane rolling out by September 2026. Indian and Spanish leaders will witness this milestone in India's private military aviation assembly, a collaboration between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:27 IST
India Gears Up for First Home-Assembled C-295 Aircraft
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic boost to India's defense capabilities, the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara marks a significant milestone. Official sources revealed that the facility, a joint endeavor between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, is expected to roll out its first aircraft by September 2026.

The project, with a total of 40 aircraft to be made in India, follows the Rs 21,935-crore contract signed by the Ministry of Defence with Airbus in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this facility in October 2022. Six of the C-295 planes have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force's 11 Squadron based in Vadodara.

The forthcoming visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez alongside PM Modi will further signify the Indo-Spanish collaboration in defense manufacturing. The Vadodara plant is set to become India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft, with the remaining aircraft expected by August 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024