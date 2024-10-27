Left Menu

Chip Controversy: TSMC Halts Shipments Amid Huawei AI Processor Discovery

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended shipments to Chinese chip designer Sophgo after discovering a chip on Huawei's AI processor, the Ascend 910B. While Sophgo claims no affiliation with Huawei, TSMC is conducting an investigation and has notified authorities in both Taiwan and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:57 IST
Chip Controversy: TSMC Halts Shipments Amid Huawei AI Processor Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended shipments to Chinese chip designer Sophgo. This comes after a chip manufactured by TSMC was found in Huawei's AI processor, the Ascend 910B. Both TSMC and U.S. authorities have been alerted, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Responding to the allegations, Sophgo stated on its website that it complies with all laws and has never conducted business with Huawei. Sophgo, affiliated with Bitmain, has submitted a detailed report to confirm its non-involvement. TSMC has declined to comment while Huawei and the U.S. Department of Commerce have yet to respond to enquiries.

In an investigation conducted by TechInsights, TSMC's chip was detected in Huawei's processor. TSMC immediately notified the U.S. and halted shipments to Sophgo. The controversy stems from the enforcement of U.S. export controls, which restrict companies from supplying technology to Huawei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024