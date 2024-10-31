Google Maps Gets Smarter with AI-Powered Gemini
Google has integrated Gemini, its AI chatbot, into mapping applications like Google Maps, offering enhanced search capabilities for open-ended queries and contextually aware results. The new features aim to improve user experience by providing tailored recommendations based on time and location. Additional AI tools for Google Earth and Waze have also been introduced.
Facing stiff competition in the AI race, flagship product Google Maps, with a user base exceeding two billion, is spearheading the tech giant's efforts. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted these AI investments as lucrative contributors to the company's growth during a recent earnings call.
The newly unveiled features aim to deliver precise responses to open-ended searches, enhancing previous, more generic outcomes. Gemini's contextual understanding promises accuracy, addressing past criticisms over errors in AI-generated content by cross-referencing with real-world data. Additional advancements span services like Google Earth and Waze.
