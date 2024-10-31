Google Maps Gets Smarter with AI-Powered Gemini

Alphabet's subsidiary Google has revealed a series of innovative updates incorporating its AI chatbot, Gemini, into popular mapping applications. The integration promises to reshape user experience by offering nuanced and context-aware search results.

Facing stiff competition in the AI race, flagship product Google Maps, with a user base exceeding two billion, is spearheading the tech giant's efforts. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted these AI investments as lucrative contributors to the company's growth during a recent earnings call.

The newly unveiled features aim to deliver precise responses to open-ended searches, enhancing previous, more generic outcomes. Gemini's contextual understanding promises accuracy, addressing past criticisms over errors in AI-generated content by cross-referencing with real-world data. Additional advancements span services like Google Earth and Waze.

(With inputs from agencies.)