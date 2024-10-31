Left Menu

Google Maps Gets Smarter with AI-Powered Gemini

Google has integrated Gemini, its AI chatbot, into mapping applications like Google Maps, offering enhanced search capabilities for open-ended queries and contextually aware results. The new features aim to improve user experience by providing tailored recommendations based on time and location. Additional AI tools for Google Earth and Waze have also been introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's subsidiary Google has revealed a series of innovative updates incorporating its AI chatbot, Gemini, into popular mapping applications. The integration promises to reshape user experience by offering nuanced and context-aware search results.

Facing stiff competition in the AI race, flagship product Google Maps, with a user base exceeding two billion, is spearheading the tech giant's efforts. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted these AI investments as lucrative contributors to the company's growth during a recent earnings call.

The newly unveiled features aim to deliver precise responses to open-ended searches, enhancing previous, more generic outcomes. Gemini's contextual understanding promises accuracy, addressing past criticisms over errors in AI-generated content by cross-referencing with real-world data. Additional advancements span services like Google Earth and Waze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

