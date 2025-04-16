Powering India's Tech Future: Startup Collaborations Accelerate Growth

The MeitY Startup Hub and Startup Policy Forum have joined forces to intensify efforts around deeptech, AI, and emerging technologies within India's burgeoning startup scene.

This collaboration aims to facilitate joint research and development while shaping strategic policies that will enable the country's startup ecosystem to thrive, according to a statement from the companies involved.

SPF President and CEO Shweta Rajpal Kohli emphasized the ambition of combining governmental support, industry expertise, and startup dynamism to forge a promising future for India's tech sector.

