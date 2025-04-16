Left Menu

Powering India's Tech Future: Startup Collaborations Accelerate Growth

MeitY Startup Hub and Startup Policy Forum are collaborating to enhance focus on deeptech, AI, and emerging technologies in India. This partnership aims to drive joint R&D and policy development. With support from DPIIT and industry giants, the initiative seeks to strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:38 IST
Powering India's Tech Future: Startup Collaborations Accelerate Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The MeitY Startup Hub and Startup Policy Forum have joined forces to intensify efforts around deeptech, AI, and emerging technologies within India's burgeoning startup scene.

This collaboration aims to facilitate joint research and development while shaping strategic policies that will enable the country's startup ecosystem to thrive, according to a statement from the companies involved.

SPF President and CEO Shweta Rajpal Kohli emphasized the ambition of combining governmental support, industry expertise, and startup dynamism to forge a promising future for India's tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025