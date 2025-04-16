YS Sharmila Condemns Alleged Political Vendetta by BJP Against Congress

YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, has issued a staunch denunciation of the Enforcement Directorate's recent chargesheet against prominent Congress figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Sharmila branded the accusations as 'baseless and vindictive', asserting they're part of a broader strategy by BJP to undermine the Congress party.

According to Sharmila, BJP's actions represent a misuse of central agencies like the CBI and ED, which she's described as efforts to silence dissenting voices and dismantle democratic principles. In a fiery statement, she highlighted the BJP's alleged inability to tolerate the growing influence of Congress on the national stage.

Sharmila further criticized the BJP for purportedly aligning with business tycoons, mentioning Gautam Adani, and accused them of facilitating corporate exploitation of India. She warned that while the BJP pursues a vendetta, the public will eventually hold them accountable.

