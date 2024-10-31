Google Expands Gemini AI Split-Screen Feature Across Devices

Google has unveiled the extended reach of its Gemini AI assistant's split-screen feature, now available on a broader range of devices, including popular Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel tablets and foldable phones. Originally, this functionality debuted exclusively on the Galaxy Z Fold6 with One UI 6.1.1, offering a unique multitasking capability.

Reports from GSM Arena confirm that the feature has now been adapted for a variety of large-screen Android devices, including older Galaxy Z Fold models and Galaxy Tab tablets, as well as Google Pixel Tablets. This move aims to enhance user experience by permitting Gemini AI to function in a floating window, thereby facilitating multitasking.

The split-screen option optimizes productivity by allowing users to place the Gemini window anywhere on the screen using a handlebar. This design flexibility empowers users to query Gemini about content in the background, with the AI assistant excelling in researching video and text topics, thus improving user engagement and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)