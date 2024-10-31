Left Menu

Google Expands Gemini AI Split-Screen Feature Across Devices

Google has expanded its Gemini AI assistant's split-screen functionality to include more devices, such as Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel tablets and foldable phones. This feature enhances multitasking by allowing users to interact with the AI while viewing other content, boosting overall productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:06 IST
Google Expands Gemini AI Split-Screen Feature Across Devices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Google has unveiled the extended reach of its Gemini AI assistant's split-screen feature, now available on a broader range of devices, including popular Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel tablets and foldable phones. Originally, this functionality debuted exclusively on the Galaxy Z Fold6 with One UI 6.1.1, offering a unique multitasking capability.

Reports from GSM Arena confirm that the feature has now been adapted for a variety of large-screen Android devices, including older Galaxy Z Fold models and Galaxy Tab tablets, as well as Google Pixel Tablets. This move aims to enhance user experience by permitting Gemini AI to function in a floating window, thereby facilitating multitasking.

The split-screen option optimizes productivity by allowing users to place the Gemini window anywhere on the screen using a handlebar. This design flexibility empowers users to query Gemini about content in the background, with the AI assistant excelling in researching video and text topics, thus improving user engagement and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024