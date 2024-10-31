Wall Street Stumbles as AI Cost Warnings Weigh on Tech Giants

In a significant market movement, Wall Street experienced a downturn as major tech companies Microsoft and Meta Platforms issued warnings about rising AI expenses. Despite both companies surpassing earnings predictions, the cautionary guidance on AI investments sent their stocks sliding.

The broader stock market was adversely affected, with major indices reporting losses. Meta dropped 4% and Microsoft fell by 5.6%, contributing to the tech sector's steep 3.3% decline, marking its worst performance since early September. Analyst Quincy Krosby from LPL Financial remarked that the market was disappointed with tech's future outlook.

Adding to market pressures, the 10-year Treasury note yield climbed above 4.3%. Meanwhile, economic indicators showed mixed results, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index aligning with expectations, yet core inflation figures slightly exceeded forecasts. Despite this uncertainty, a rate cut by the Federal Reserve is anticipated in their upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)