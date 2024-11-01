Financial Headlines: From Thames Water Loan to EU Fines on Teva

A competing group of Thames Water bondholders has extended an emergency loan offer, promising substantial savings compared to a previous arrangement. This move aims to alleviate the financial stress facing the utility company.

Meanwhile, Reaction Engines, a notable British aerospace innovator, has succumbed to administration. The company struggled after failing to secure new investment, marking a significant downturn in the UK's aerospace sector.

In broadcasting, GB News is now facing a £100,000 fine from the communication regulator Ofcom. The penalty, involving former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the channel's first financial sanction for breaching impartiality rules. Additionally, Teva, the leading global generic drugmaker, is penalized with a €462.6 million EU fine for obstructing competition related to its Copaxone drug.

