Market Rallies Despite Mixed Corporate Earnings

In a remarkable turn of events, stock indexes opened on a high note on Friday, driven primarily by Amazon's strong earnings report.

This surge came amid less impressive performance from Apple, which reported weaker sales in China.

Investors also faced a challenging landscape with U.S. jobs growth sharply slowing in October. Nonetheless, the market showed resilience with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 106.4 points to 41,869.82, S&P 500 gaining 17.8 points to open at 5,723.22, and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 94.5 points to 18,189.667.

