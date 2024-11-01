Left Menu

Market Rallies Despite Mixed Corporate Earnings

Stock indexes saw an upward trend as trading opened on Friday, despite mixed corporate earnings reports. Amazon's robust performance offset weaker sales by Apple in China. The U.S. jobs growth data for October showed a significant slowdown, influencing investor decisions. Notably, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all rose.

01-11-2024
In a remarkable turn of events, stock indexes opened on a high note on Friday, driven primarily by Amazon's strong earnings report.

This surge came amid less impressive performance from Apple, which reported weaker sales in China.

Investors also faced a challenging landscape with U.S. jobs growth sharply slowing in October. Nonetheless, the market showed resilience with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 106.4 points to 41,869.82, S&P 500 gaining 17.8 points to open at 5,723.22, and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 94.5 points to 18,189.667.

