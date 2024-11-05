Green Light Looms for Vodafone-Three UK's Transformative Merger

The £19 billion merger between telecommunications giants Vodafone and Hutchison's Three UK appears on track for the green light, following a provisional ruling by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority. The regulator's decision is influenced by investment commitments that outweigh previous concerns over reduced competition.

Initially, there were reservations about the merger reducing UK mobile networks from four to three, potentially driving up customer prices. However, the regulator has shifted its stance, provided that the companies adhere to a binding plan that includes 5G roll-out investments and short-term consumer protections.

This pivot aligns with the new Labour government’s strategy to stimulate infrastructure investment. Vodafone and Three have promised an £11 billion investment in their joined network. Their collaborative effort is positioned as a pivotal moment to overtake lagging digital infrastructure relative to Europe, with a final decision expected by December 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)