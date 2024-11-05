Left Menu

Amity Innovation Incubator Bags Prestigious AABI Incubator of the Year Award 2024

The Amity Innovation Incubator clinched the AABI 'Incubator of the Year Award 2024', outperforming incubators from 19 countries. This award recognizes its exceptional support for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Asia-Pacific region. CEO Ojasvi Babber highlighted the dedication driving their success in an AI-focused panel discussion.

Amity Innovation Incubator triumphed at the AABI 'Incubator of the Year Award 2024', surpassing contenders from 19 nations. The accolade was presented at ISBACON 2024, graced by over 200 industry experts, highlighting Amity's pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Evaluated on innovation support, graduation success, and ecosystem impact, the award celebrates incubators excelling in the Asia-Pacific. CEO Ojasvi Babber, acknowledging the award, noted its testament to their team's dedication under Dr. Aseem Chauhan's vision, aiming to further empower their startup network.

The Amity Incubator, a pioneer in Indian academia, constantly strives for the forefront of innovation, noted as a 'Top Performer' in India's startup incubation landscape. Partnered with prominent initiatives, it continues to drive technology-based enterprise success.

