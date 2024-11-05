Drone Warfare: Transforming the Battlefield

In a recent address at 'East Tech 2024', Eastern Army Commander Lt General R C Tiwari highlighted the transformative impact of drone warfare on modern battlefields. He noted the increasing need for the Indian Army to integrate advanced, robust drones capable of operating in challenging environments.

Lt General Tiwari called on the defense industry to develop effective counter-drone systems, emphasizing the strategic importance given the technological capabilities of neighboring militaries. This development marks a significant focus on self-reliance, with the Indian Army actively engaging with domestic industries, including 140 companies participating in the newly launched expo.

With the largest operational command in the Indian Army, Eastern Command seeks cutting-edge solutions to elevate troop survivability and maintain the integrity of military resources. Lt Gen Tiwari's remarks reinforced the criticality of aligning defense manufacturing with evolving battlefield challenges.

