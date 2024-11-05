Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Transforming the Battlefield

Eastern Army Commander Lt General R C Tiwari emphasized the significance of drone warfare, urging defense industries to develop advanced drones for high altitudes and counter-drone systems. The Indian Army seeks self-reliance in defence production, inviting MSMEs to participate in these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST
  • India

In a recent address at 'East Tech 2024', Eastern Army Commander Lt General R C Tiwari highlighted the transformative impact of drone warfare on modern battlefields. He noted the increasing need for the Indian Army to integrate advanced, robust drones capable of operating in challenging environments.

Lt General Tiwari called on the defense industry to develop effective counter-drone systems, emphasizing the strategic importance given the technological capabilities of neighboring militaries. This development marks a significant focus on self-reliance, with the Indian Army actively engaging with domestic industries, including 140 companies participating in the newly launched expo.

With the largest operational command in the Indian Army, Eastern Command seeks cutting-edge solutions to elevate troop survivability and maintain the integrity of military resources. Lt Gen Tiwari's remarks reinforced the criticality of aligning defense manufacturing with evolving battlefield challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

