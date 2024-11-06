UST Expands Digital Footprint with New Bengaluru Delivery Center

UST, a digital transformation powerhouse, has solidified its presence in India with the launch of a second delivery center in Bengaluru. This expansion reflects the company's strategic efforts to broaden its footprint in the southern part of India.

Located in Helios Business Park, this new 17,000 square-foot facility not only offers over 300 seats but also houses a cutting-edge Design Experience Center, illustrating UST's dedication to harnessing local talent and fostering innovation. This follows UST's recently announced plans to establish a new campus in Kochi, expected to generate 3,000 jobs over five years.

Under the leadership of Alexander Varghese, UST continues to make significant strides in the digital transformation industry, marking 25 years of growth and unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. UST leverages Bengaluru's strong IT and technology talent, positioning itself as a leader in innovation and technology services.

(With inputs from agencies.)