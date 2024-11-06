Esaote Expands with New Manufacturing Hub in India

Esaote Group, a prominent Italian leader in medical imaging technology, has established a new manufacturing site in New Delhi, India, under its subsidiary Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited. Known for pioneering ultrasound technology and diagnostic innovations, this move reinforces Esaote's commitment to expanding its footprint in burgeoning markets.

The newly established facility will produce a full range of advanced 'Made in India' ultrasound systems, pending clearance from local regulatory bodies. These systems feature Esaote's latest R&D advancements, such as Augmented Insight™ and innovative touchscreen controls, designed to enhance workflow and meet high standards of portability, efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy.

Esaote's strategy reflects its dedication to sustainability and innovation, aligning with its corporate goals of fostering technological growth, social responsibility, and market expansion. With 1,250 employees and operations across 100 countries, Esaote's latest endeavor underlines its international growth and collaboration, integrating Italian and Indian expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)