Left Menu

Esaote Expands with New Manufacturing Hub in India

Esaote Group, a leading innovator in medical imaging, strengthens its presence in India with a new manufacturing site in New Delhi. The site will produce advanced ultrasound devices for the Indian market, enhancing Esaote's market strategy with Italian innovation and integration of AI-based features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:35 IST
Esaote Expands with New Manufacturing Hub in India

Esaote Group, a prominent Italian leader in medical imaging technology, has established a new manufacturing site in New Delhi, India, under its subsidiary Esaote Asia Pacific Diagnostic Private Limited. Known for pioneering ultrasound technology and diagnostic innovations, this move reinforces Esaote's commitment to expanding its footprint in burgeoning markets.

The newly established facility will produce a full range of advanced 'Made in India' ultrasound systems, pending clearance from local regulatory bodies. These systems feature Esaote's latest R&D advancements, such as Augmented Insight™ and innovative touchscreen controls, designed to enhance workflow and meet high standards of portability, efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy.

Esaote's strategy reflects its dedication to sustainability and innovation, aligning with its corporate goals of fostering technological growth, social responsibility, and market expansion. With 1,250 employees and operations across 100 countries, Esaote's latest endeavor underlines its international growth and collaboration, integrating Italian and Indian expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024