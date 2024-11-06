Left Menu

Classic Legends Taps Former Lamborghini Exec as New CBO

Classic Legends, a Mahindra Group subsidiary, has appointed former Lamborghini executive Sharad Agarwal as Chief Business Officer. Agarwal will focus on sales and network expansion, leveraging his strategic experience to achieve the company's business goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group's subsidiary, Classic Legends, has named Sharad Agarwal, a former senior executive at Lamborghini, as its new Chief Business Officer.

In his new role, Agarwal will manage sales, network expansion, and service, aiming to bring a cohesive strategy to the company's commercial operations, the firm announced.

Agarwal's proven track record in business scaling and strategic insights are expected to drive Classic Legends toward its ambitious objectives, according to a company statement. Previously leading efforts to revive brands like Czech's Jawa and British BSA, the company looks forward to his impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

