Classic Legends Taps Former Lamborghini Exec as New CBO

Mahindra Group's subsidiary, Classic Legends, has named Sharad Agarwal, a former senior executive at Lamborghini, as its new Chief Business Officer.

In his new role, Agarwal will manage sales, network expansion, and service, aiming to bring a cohesive strategy to the company's commercial operations, the firm announced.

Agarwal's proven track record in business scaling and strategic insights are expected to drive Classic Legends toward its ambitious objectives, according to a company statement. Previously leading efforts to revive brands like Czech's Jawa and British BSA, the company looks forward to his impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)