MeitY, NIXI, and ICANN Collaborate on Applicant Support Program for New gTLDs

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), recently hosted a successful roundtable focused on the ICANN Applicant Support Program (ASP) as part of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) initiative. This event, held with the aim of empowering Indian organizations to shape their online identity, explored ASP’s potential to provide financial and technical support for Indian nonprofits, IGOs, and small businesses applying for new gTLDs—expected to open globally in April 2026.

New gTLDs to Broaden Digital Access and Linguistic Inclusion

Key leaders such as Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, Samiran Gupta, Vice President of ICANN Asia Pacific, and Sh. T. Santhosh, Scientist-F at MeitY, participated in the discussions. The conference underscored the potential of gTLDs to expand India’s digital footprint and foster an inclusive internet, with dedicated support for regional languages and underserved areas. With the New gTLD Program’s rollout in sight, India is poised to make strides in promoting multilingual domains, such as ".bharat," to enhance its global digital visibility and reach audiences in diverse linguistic groups.

Insights on the ICANN Applicant Support Program (ASP)

The ASP, opening on November 19, 2024, is designed to make the New gTLD Program more accessible, especially for applicants from developing economies. The program offers up to an 85% reduction in application fees, along with pro bono services and advisory support. Eligible applicants include Indigenous organizations, nonprofits, and small social impact businesses, helping them secure unique domain names that reflect their mission and identity. However, governmental bodies do not directly qualify and must partner with eligible entities to apply.

Strengthening India’s Position in Internet Governance

The roundtable focused on ASP’s goals to empower Indian stakeholders with insights into the application process and requirements, with guidance from ICANN on application framework and technical aspects. Stakeholders were urged to leverage ASP to explore new gTLDs, which could include Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) that support India’s diverse languages, thus allowing NGOs and businesses to connect with non-English-speaking audiences online. MeitY's Sh. Santhosh also emphasized the value of promoting local languages within ICANN’s documentation, advocating for increased representation of Indian language domains to bolster India’s position in global internet governance.

Commitment to Collaborative Digital Growth

Dr. Devesh Tyagi reiterated NIXI’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive internet, stating, "NIXI, along with MeitY and ICANN, is devoted to enabling Indian organizations to establish meaningful online presences, promoting local languages and expanding India’s digital footprint." The event concluded with a commitment from MeitY, NIXI, and ICANN to provide continuous support to Indian applicants preparing for the New gTLD Program.

The ASP’s launch marks an opportunity for India’s digital ecosystem to take a major step forward in multilingual access, equitable internet governance, and representation in the global digital space.